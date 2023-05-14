Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,320,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 188,642 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Gilead Sciences worth $194,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 29.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GILD opened at $78.17 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.72%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.