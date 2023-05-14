Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Price Performance

CO stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. Global Cord Blood has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $363.15 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Cord Blood

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,957,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067,412 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Global Cord Blood by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 189,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Global Cord Blood during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new position in Global Cord Blood during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Global Cord Blood during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

