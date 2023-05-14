Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) vs. Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Critical Analysis

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) and Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Matterport and Global-e Online, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Matterport alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matterport 0 3 1 0 2.25 Global-e Online 0 0 9 0 3.00

Matterport currently has a consensus price target of $4.69, suggesting a potential upside of 69.22%. Global-e Online has a consensus price target of $36.11, suggesting a potential upside of 20.17%. Given Matterport’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Matterport is more favorable than Global-e Online.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Matterport has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global-e Online has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Matterport and Global-e Online’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matterport $136.13 million 6.02 -$111.34 million ($0.82) -3.38 Global-e Online $409.05 million 11.85 -$195.40 million ($1.25) -24.04

Matterport has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Global-e Online. Global-e Online is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Matterport, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.1% of Matterport shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of Global-e Online shares are held by institutional investors. 24.2% of Matterport shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Global-e Online shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Matterport and Global-e Online’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matterport -81.79% -17.95% -16.42% Global-e Online -47.77% -16.07% -13.41%

Summary

Global-e Online beats Matterport on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Matterport

(Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc., a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality. It offers solutions for real estate, photography, travel and hospitality, retail, insurance and restoration, industrial and facilities management, architecture, and engineering and construction industries. Matterport, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Global-e Online

(Get Rating)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide. Global-E Online Ltd. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.