Global X CleanTech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Short Interest Update

Global X CleanTech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a decline of 66.1% from the April 15th total of 149,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Global X CleanTech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTEC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.46. 20,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,168. Global X CleanTech ETF has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $17.92. The firm has a market cap of $103.97 million, a P/E ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.61.

Get Global X CleanTech ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global X CleanTech ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTEC. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X CleanTech ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Global X CleanTech ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Global X CleanTech ETF by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 11,780 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X CleanTech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X CleanTech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,454,000.

Global X CleanTech ETF Company Profile

The Global X CleanTech ETF (CTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global CleanTech index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global companies involved in the development and production of technologies that reduce negative impact on the environment. CTEC was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X CleanTech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X CleanTech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.