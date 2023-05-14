Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,100 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the April 15th total of 70,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Thematic Growth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 136.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 178,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after buying an additional 102,806 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,727,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 28,183.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 68,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 68,205 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 72.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 54,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 173,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 40,098 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GXTG traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,494. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The stock has a market cap of $42.42 million, a PE ratio of -47.02 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.46.

About Global X Thematic Growth ETF

The Global X Thematic Growth ETF (GXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Thematic Growth index. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds providing global equity exposure todisruptive-growth trends. Selectionisbased ona quantitativemethodologyemphasizingrealized sales growth.

