GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Short Interest Update

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the April 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Handelsbanken started coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNNDY opened at $79.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $124.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 1.10.

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. The firm operates through the GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. It facilitates communication between people through intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming technology. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

