GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Short Interest Up 35.1% in April

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 464,500 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the April 15th total of 343,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

GoHealth Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of GOCO stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.10. 27,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,404. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.20. GoHealth has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $19.85. The company has a market cap of $310.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.62. GoHealth had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a negative net margin of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $183.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.80) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that GoHealth will post -5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOCO. Bank of America increased their price objective on GoHealth from $9.75 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on GoHealth from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOCO. FMR LLC boosted its position in GoHealth by 378.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50,322 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in GoHealth by 302.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24,034 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC purchased a new position in GoHealth in the third quarter worth $38,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in GoHealth by 461.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 53,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in GoHealth by 1,489.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

