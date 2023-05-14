Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

GBDC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.25 to $12.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $13.04 on Thursday. Golub Capital BDC has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $14.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.62.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $146.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 209.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 304.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,083,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,572 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 1,668.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 824,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after buying an additional 777,616 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $7,648,000. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 892,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,746,000 after buying an additional 518,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,978,000 after buying an additional 497,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

