Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 10th. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Great-West Lifeco’s current full-year earnings is $3.79 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Great-West Lifeco’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$14.07 billion for the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GWO. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Great-West Lifeco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Great-West Lifeco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$36.88.

Shares of TSE:GWO opened at C$38.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$36.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.30. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of C$27.99 and a 52 week high of C$39.12. The company has a quick ratio of 22.18, a current ratio of 11.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is 60.29%.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

