Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

GFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens cut their price objective on Griffon from $52.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered Griffon from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Griffon Trading Down 0.3 %

Griffon stock opened at $30.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.18. Griffon has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $43.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.55.

Griffon Cuts Dividend

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $710.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.23 million. Griffon had a positive return on equity of 40.44% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Griffon will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.79%.

Institutional Trading of Griffon

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Griffon by 143.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Griffon by 64.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Griffon in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Griffon by 24.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Griffon in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

Featured Stories

