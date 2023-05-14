Grin Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.52 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0460 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Grin has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $4.52 million and approximately $597,832.94 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,917.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.33 or 0.00309574 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00013296 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.80 or 0.00571387 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00067292 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.07 or 0.00427491 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003709 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

