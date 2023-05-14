GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Rating Increased to Buy at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has $4.75 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $4.25.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on GrowGeneration from $5.25 to $4.30 in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

GrowGeneration Price Performance

Shares of GrowGeneration stock opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 3.08. GrowGeneration has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $8.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration ( NASDAQ:GRWG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $54.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.59 million. GrowGeneration had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 58.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRWG. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 644.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 43.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the operation of specialty retail hydroponic and organic garden centers. The firm is also involved in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, lighting, benching, and racking environmental control systems and other products for both indoor and outdoor hydroponic and organic gardening.

Featured Articles

