Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP) and CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) Critical Analysis

Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Rating) and CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Guided Therapeutics and CONMED’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guided Therapeutics $10,000.00 866.49 -$4.34 million N/A N/A CONMED $1.10 billion 3.35 -$80.58 million ($3.25) -37.06

Guided Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CONMED.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

9.8% of Guided Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 66.8% of Guided Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of CONMED shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Guided Therapeutics and CONMED, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guided Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A CONMED 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Guided Therapeutics has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CONMED has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Guided Therapeutics and CONMED’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guided Therapeutics -4,276.71% N/A -158.91% CONMED -8.53% 11.38% 3.66%

Summary

CONMED beats Guided Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guided Therapeutics

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in developing medical devices. It also focuses on the selling and marketing of its LuViva advanced cervical scan non-invasive cervical cancer detection device. The company was founded by Shabbir Bakir Bambot and Mark L. Faupel on October 27, 1992 and is headquartered in Norcross, GA.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology. The company was founded by Eugene R. Corasanti in 1970 and is headquartered in Largo, FL.

