GXChain 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $56.01 (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. GXChain has a market cap of $30.70 million and approximately $56.01 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GXChain has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001520 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006959 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003458 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003067 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars.

