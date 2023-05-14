GXChain (GXC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $53.67

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001521 BTC on popular exchanges. GXChain has a market cap of $30.70 million and $53.67 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GXChain has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006961 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003473 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003060 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

