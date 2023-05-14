Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS) Releases Earnings Results

Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($2.34), reports. The business had revenue of $160.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.21 million.

Hammerhead Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of HHRS stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $7.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,020. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Hammerhead Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hammerhead Energy

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hammerhead Energy stock. Riverstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Hammerhead Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 78,235,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,714,000. Hammerhead Energy comprises 25.9% of Riverstone Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Riverstone Holdings LLC owned 86.04% of Hammerhead Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hammerhead Energy Company Profile

Separately, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hammerhead Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV is based in Menlo Park, California.

