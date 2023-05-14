HC Wainwright Lowers Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Price Target to $35.00

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $110.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Novavax’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.32) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut Novavax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley cut Novavax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Novavax in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novavax currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.57.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. Novavax has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $76.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average is $11.63. The company has a market capitalization of $729.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional Trading of Novavax

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.38) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $81.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 88.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Novavax will post -6.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 1,572.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Novavax

(Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc Is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant vaccines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.