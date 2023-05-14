Head to Head Comparison: Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN) vs. Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN – Get Rating) and Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) are both index companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.6% of Spine Injury Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of Portland General Electric shares are held by institutional investors. 68.6% of Spine Injury Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Portland General Electric shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Spine Injury Solutions alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spine Injury Solutions and Portland General Electric’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spine Injury Solutions $30,000.00 20.91 -$810,000.00 ($0.09) -0.34 Portland General Electric $2.77 billion 1.78 $233.00 million $2.73 18.70

Analyst Ratings

Portland General Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Spine Injury Solutions. Spine Injury Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Portland General Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Spine Injury Solutions and Portland General Electric, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spine Injury Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Portland General Electric 0 4 3 0 2.43

Portland General Electric has a consensus target price of $50.75, suggesting a potential downside of 0.59%. Given Portland General Electric’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Portland General Electric is more favorable than Spine Injury Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Spine Injury Solutions and Portland General Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spine Injury Solutions N/A -145.94% -109.56% Portland General Electric 8.88% 9.06% 2.56%

Summary

Portland General Electric beats Spine Injury Solutions on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spine Injury Solutions

(Get Rating)

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. provides a suite of revolutionary electrical power generation technologies. The company intends to offer Evirontek Integrated Platform to the cryptocurrency mining industry to reduce the exorbitant high cost of electricity. It also provides spine injury diagnostic services; and owns, develops, and leases the Quad Video Halo video recording system used to record medical procedures. The company is based in Costa Mesa, California.

About Portland General Electric

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Co. engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers. The company was founded by Edward L. Eastham and Parker F. Morey in 1888 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Receive News & Ratings for Spine Injury Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spine Injury Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.