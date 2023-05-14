Head-To-Head Survey: Reed’s (REED) versus Its Peers

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) is one of 17 public companies in the “Bottled & canned soft drinks” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Reed’s to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.
Volatility & Risk
Reed’s has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reed’s’ rivals have a beta of 0.22, meaning that their average share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
35.8% of Reed’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of Reed’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Reed’s
|$50.78 million
|-$19.22 million
|-0.25
|Reed’s Competitors
|$70.74 billion
|$444.17 million
|13.53
Reed’s’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Reed’s. Reed’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Reed’s and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Reed’s
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Reed’s Competitors
|109
|540
|981
|69
|2.59
As a group, “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies have a potential upside of 0.23%. Given Reed’s’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Reed’s has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Profitability
This table compares Reed’s and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Reed’s
|-36.23%
|-12,036.32%
|-59.55%
|Reed’s Competitors
|-1.35%
|-1,082.85%
|-0.93%
Summary
Reed’s rivals beat Reed’s on 7 of the 10 factors compared.
About Reed’s
Reed’s, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.
Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.