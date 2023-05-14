Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HCAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Health Catalyst from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Health Catalyst from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Stephens assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Health Catalyst Stock Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Health Catalyst has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $18.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $69.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.37 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Burton acquired 49,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $499,819.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 919,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,838.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Health Catalyst

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 57.3% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at $363,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 1,169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in Health Catalyst by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,149,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after acquiring an additional 14,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 54.2% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 472,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 166,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

