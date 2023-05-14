Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP) Short Interest Update

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the April 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.33. 10,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,015. Heartland Financial USA has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $30.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.83.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

