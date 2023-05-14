Hedera (HBAR) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.61 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0513 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and $12.92 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00055534 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00040703 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00019152 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000241 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006119 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001090 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,339,789,226 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

