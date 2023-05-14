Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.70.
HP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet raised Helmerich & Payne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance
Shares of HP stock opened at $31.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $54.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.65.
Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Helmerich & Payne
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
