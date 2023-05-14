Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.70.

HP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet raised Helmerich & Payne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $31.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $54.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.65.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helmerich & Payne

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.