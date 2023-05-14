Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Short Interest Up 63.9% in April

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a growth of 63.9% from the April 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Heritage Global Stock Up 0.7 %

HGBL traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.99. 512,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,324. Heritage Global has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $3.12. The company has a market cap of $110.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.57.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 39.75% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 million during the quarter.

In other Heritage Global news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 44,558 shares of Heritage Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $133,674.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,617,885 shares in the company, valued at $10,853,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 44,558 shares of Heritage Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $133,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,617,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,853,655. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 55,972 shares of Heritage Global stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $169,035.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,662,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,060,577.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 802,115 shares of company stock worth $2,334,749 over the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage Global by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 178,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 62,300 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 24,452 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 163,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 15.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Auction and Liquidation, Refurbishment and Resale segment, Brokerage, and Specialty Lending. The Auction and Liquidation segment focuses on the operation of a global full-service auction, appraisal and asset advisory firm, including the acquisition of turnkey manufacturing facilities and used industrial machinery and equipment.

