Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Hess Midstream in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Hess Midstream Trading Up 0.7 %

Hess Midstream stock opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.60. Hess Midstream has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $34.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.13.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.5851 dividend. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.59%.

In other news, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $42,729.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,243.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 2,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $63,274.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,133.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $42,729.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,243.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,786 shares of company stock valued at $298,622.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess Midstream

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hess Midstream by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,476,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,765,000 after acquiring an additional 273,980 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in Hess Midstream by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,287,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,365,000 after acquiring an additional 118,679 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Hess Midstream by 6.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,105,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,944,000 after acquiring an additional 129,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Hess Midstream by 21.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,025,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,611,000 after acquiring an additional 361,133 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Hess Midstream by 50.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,966,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,985,000 after acquiring an additional 659,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas gathering and compression, crude oil gathering, and produced water gathering and disposal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.