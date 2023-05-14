Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Short Interest Update

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,800 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the April 15th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:SNLN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.58. 325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,942. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $14.37 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.73.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th.
The Highland\u002FiBoxx Senior Loan ETF (SNLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of 100 senior loans with at least one year remaining in maturity. Loans are selected by liquidity and weighted by market value. SNLN was launched on Nov 8, 2012 and is managed by Highland.
