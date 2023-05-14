Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Short Interest Update

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,800 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the April 15th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.1 days.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNLN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.58. 325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,942. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $14.37 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.73.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF

About Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 5,916.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter.

The Highland\u002FiBoxx Senior Loan ETF (SNLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of 100 senior loans with at least one year remaining in maturity. Loans are selected by liquidity and weighted by market value. SNLN was launched on Nov 8, 2012 and is managed by Highland.

