HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a growth of 73.9% from the April 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Currently, 22.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 219,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of HighPeak Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Trading of HighPeak Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in HighPeak Energy by 312.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,313,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,265,000 after buying an additional 2,313,744 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,355,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $775,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

Shares of HighPeak Energy stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.13. 399,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,145. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.41. HighPeak Energy has a 1-year low of $13.81 and a 1-year high of $37.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $257.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.49 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 31.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HighPeak Energy will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

About HighPeak Energy

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

