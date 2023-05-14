Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Short Interest Update

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a growth of 76.6% from the April 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hitachi in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Hitachi stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.99. The company had a trading volume of 14,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,310. The stock has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.78. Hitachi has a 12-month low of $83.49 and a 12-month high of $117.88.

Hitachi ( OTCMKTS:HTHIY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $5.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $20.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 billion. Hitachi had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 12.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Hitachi will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hitachi Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology (IT), Energy, Industry, Mobility, Life, Hitachi High Technologies, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, Hitachi Chemicals and Others. The IT segment handles systems integration, consulting, control systems, cloud services, software, IT products such as storage and servers, and automated teller machines.

