Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Hologic worth $27,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hologic by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,420,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,833,698,000 after purchasing an additional 97,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hologic by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,397,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,509,579,000 after purchasing an additional 345,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,550,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,229,000 after buying an additional 73,451 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 227.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after buying an additional 4,363,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,149,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $386,915,000 after buying an additional 883,137 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $82.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $87.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.95. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HOLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hologic news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.