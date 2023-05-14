Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stake Trimmed by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,142,597 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,438,327 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $202,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 9.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 23,788 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,039,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,650,000 after acquiring an additional 134,681 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 170,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 28,457 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 12.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,592,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,165,000 after purchasing an additional 278,264 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,149,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,492,000 after purchasing an additional 351,093 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN opened at $9.28 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.55.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

