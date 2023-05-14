IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the April 15th total of 50,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 33,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Trading of IES

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IESC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in IES by 6.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 999,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,056,000 after purchasing an additional 61,457 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IES by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 723,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,077,000 after acquiring an additional 20,877 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in IES by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 701,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,948,000 after acquiring an additional 10,446 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in IES by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 511,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,189,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in IES by 0.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IES alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IESC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of IES from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IES in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

IES Stock Performance

About IES

NASDAQ IESC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $945.57 million, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.85. IES has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $49.42.

(Get Rating)

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of electrical and technology systems and the provision of infrastructure products and services to end markets including data centers, residential housing, and commercial and industrial facilities. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial, and Infrastructure Solutions.

Featured Stories

