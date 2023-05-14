IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Short Interest Update

IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the April 15th total of 935,500 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 106,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days.

IGC Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IGC opened at $0.33 on Friday. IGC Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $0.84. The company has a market cap of $17.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. IGC Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,610.48% and a negative return on equity of 66.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IGC Pharma

About IGC Pharma

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in IGC Pharma by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 62,599 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in IGC Pharma by 47.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 103,151 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in IGC Pharma by 302.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in IGC Pharma by 66.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 104,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 41,457 shares during the last quarter. 5.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IGC Pharma, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabinoid based alternative therapies for indications, such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and pain. The firm is involved in researching the application of cannabinoids, such as Tetrahydrocannabinol and Cannabidiol in combination with other compounds to address various ailments, including Alzheimer’s disease.

Featured Stories

