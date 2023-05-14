IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Short Interest Update

IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the April 15th total of 935,500 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 106,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days.
IGC Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IGC opened at $0.33 on Friday. IGC Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $0.84. The company has a market cap of $17.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 4.13.
IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. IGC Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,610.48% and a negative return on equity of 66.26%.
About IGC Pharma
IGC Pharma, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabinoid based alternative therapies for indications, such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and pain. The firm is involved in researching the application of cannabinoids, such as Tetrahydrocannabinol and Cannabidiol in combination with other compounds to address various ailments, including Alzheimer’s disease.
