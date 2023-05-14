Immutable X Trading 12.7% Lower This Week (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Immutable X token can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00002784 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Immutable X has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. Immutable X has a total market cap of $426.99 million and approximately $11.58 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Immutable X

Immutable X’s genesis date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/.

Immutable X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Immutable X (IMX) is a Layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum, designed by the team behind Immutable, a blockchain gaming company. It uses zk-rollups to enable fast and cheap transactions with zero gas fees. IMX is used for building dApps and executing smart contracts on Ethereum with high throughput, reduced congestion, and lower costs, making it ideal for gaming, marketplaces, and NFTs. The IMX token is used for transaction fees, network security, and governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Immutable X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

