Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 14th, 2023

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMHGet Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IMH opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. Impac Mortgage has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

Featured Stories

