Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys 10,549 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,549 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $676,000. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 317,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,472,000 after purchasing an additional 69,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 526,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,616,000 after purchasing an additional 169,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight Capital restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $82.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

