Impax Asset Management Group plc Cuts Position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 815,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 185,000 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 1.11% of A10 Networks worth $13,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in A10 Networks by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,788 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 24,946 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in A10 Networks by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,315,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,873,000 after acquiring an additional 83,288 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in A10 Networks by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in A10 Networks by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 61,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in A10 Networks by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

A10 Networks Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ATEN stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.97.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 20,965 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $301,267.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,585.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other A10 Networks news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 3,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $47,334.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,475.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 20,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $301,267.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,935 shares in the company, valued at $8,563,585.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,707 shares of company stock worth $547,733. 5.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on A10 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

A10 Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.