Impax Asset Management Group plc Decreases Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $6,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,988,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $201,114,000 after buying an additional 127,977 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,717,145 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,449,000 after buying an additional 476,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,490,000 after buying an additional 22,487 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 931,113 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,546,000 after buying an additional 96,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 878,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,167,000 after buying an additional 313,528 shares during the last quarter. 48.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $81,034.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,913 shares in the company, valued at $405,420.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on COLM. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.13.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $78.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $98.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.77.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $820.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.71 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 8.25%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.70%.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

