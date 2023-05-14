Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $67.34 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775,034 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 335,540 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $67,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 86.5% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Huber Research started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.20.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $91.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Recommended Stories

