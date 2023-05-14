Impax Asset Management Group plc Lowers Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,598 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.10% of Otis Worldwide worth $33,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 256.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.2 %

OTIS stock opened at $84.40 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $87.33. The stock has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.79.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $61,055.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.10.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

