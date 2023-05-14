Impax Asset Management Group plc Raises Stake in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,000 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in SI-BONE were worth $16,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.
SI-BONE Stock Performance
Shares of SIBN opened at $24.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 7.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.30 million, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.06. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $27.24.
Insider Buying and Selling at SI-BONE
In other SI-BONE news, CEO Laura Francis sold 13,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $226,244.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,159.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Laura Francis sold 13,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $226,244.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,159.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 5,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $86,723.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,886,223.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 343,346 shares of company stock valued at $7,320,750. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently commented on SIBN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.
SI-BONE Profile
SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.
