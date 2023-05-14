Impax Asset Management Group plc Reduces Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.18% of Planet Fitness worth $13,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PLNT shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.36.

Planet Fitness Stock Down 1.6 %

Planet Fitness stock opened at $68.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 54.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $85.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.01.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $222.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.30 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 68.11% and a net margin of 10.86%. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Planet Fitness

(Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company's franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also

