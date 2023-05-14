Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 9,356 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,356 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Celanese were worth $12,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in Celanese by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its position in Celanese by 2.9% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Celanese by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in Celanese by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.92.

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $100.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.16 and a 200 day moving average of $108.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.31. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $161.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.35. Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.15 per share, with a total value of $140,580.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,501.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

