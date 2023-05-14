Impax Asset Management Group plc Takes Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 983,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.31% of Ball at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ball in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Ball in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BALL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Ball Stock Performance

NYSE BALL opened at $56.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $75.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.22. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.78.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. Ball had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

