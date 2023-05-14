Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Short Interest Up 37.5% in April

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the April 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILPT traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,058,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.54. The stock has a market cap of $120.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.10. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $15.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.06%.

In related news, Director Joseph Morea sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $36,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 18.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,618,000 after buying an additional 74,474 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics properties. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

