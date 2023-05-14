Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,201,700 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the April 15th total of 1,598,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 629.1 days.

Infineon Technologies Stock Performance

IFNNF stock remained flat at $36.05 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $21.29 and a 12-month high of $41.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.74.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, Connected Secure Systems, and Other Operating Segments. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

