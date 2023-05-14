Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN) Short Interest Update

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, an increase of 78.8% from the April 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Aegis lifted their price objective on Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. during the third quarter worth $63,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. in the second quarter worth $41,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. in the first quarter worth $70,000. 3.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Price Performance

About Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

IINN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.34. 7,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,176. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.02.

(Get Rating)

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation (MV) for the treatment of respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system (ART), a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.