Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company's stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.4 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

NYSE:ICE opened at $108.59 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $113.07. The stock has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.16 and a 200-day moving average of $104.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

