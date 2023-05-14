Internet Computer Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.27 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 14th. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $2.27 billion and $19.00 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for approximately $5.21 or 0.00019372 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00055880 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00040545 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003750 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 498,456,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 435,953,383 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

