Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4,700.00.

IKTSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Intertek Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Intertek Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of IKTSY stock opened at $51.21 on Tuesday. Intertek Group has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $62.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.12.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

