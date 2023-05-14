Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Shares Sold by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lessened its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQI. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,845,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,851,000 after purchasing an additional 471,427 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 514,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 140,944 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 196.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 168,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 111,727 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 106,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IQI opened at $9.51 on Friday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $10.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.65.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.0372 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

